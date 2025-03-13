Home / Companies / News / After selling 10% stake, Haldiram Snacks to sell another 5% to Temasek

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
After signing an agreement to sell a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram Snacks Foods to Singapore-based Temasek, valuing the company at $10 billion, the Indian ethnic snacks major is looking to sell another 5 per cent stake for around $500 million, according to sources.
 
This stake sale is part of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement.
 
Other private equity players that were in the race to acquire a stake in the company backed out, citing high valuations.
 
Sources added that the company will continue to be run by its promoters, the Agarwal family. The family may use part of the proceeds from the sale to expand the business, while the rest will be allocated to the family office for other purposes.
 
Haldiram’s was earlier seeking a higher valuation, but a sharp fall in Indian stock markets over the past six months and concerns over food companies’ December quarter results made potential buyers hesitant.
 
The family was not available for comment, and Temasek declined to comment on the deal.

The company has been in talks with various buyers, including consumer goods and private equity firms such as Tata Consumer Products and Blackstone, but no deal materialised. This is the first time the company has sold a stake.
 
The promoter Agarwal family operates three separate Haldiram entities in India, with the Delhi, Nagpur, and Kolkata branches running independent businesses under the founder’s brand. However, the Delhi and Nagpur families merged the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of HFIPL and Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd., part of the Haldiram Delhi group, into a newly incorporated entity, Haldiram Snacks Foods Private Ltd. (HSFPL).
 
Under the merger terms, existing shareholders of HSPL and HFIPL hold 56 per cent and 44 per cent stakes, respectively, in the new entity. HSFPL oversees the consumer products operations for the entire Haldiram group. The restaurant business was hived off into a separate company and is not for sale.
     
