LTIMindtree inks $100 mn multi-year deal with US-based chemicals major

LTIMindtree has announced a multi-year deal worth over $100 million with a leading US-based manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, according to a company filing.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will provide end-to-end information technology (IT) services, including core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution.

The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and process optimisation, the company said.

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, LTIMindtree.