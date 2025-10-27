Zerodha plans to roll out US stock trading for users from next quarter

Stock broking platform Zerodha may soon enable its users to trade in shares listed on United States (US) markets, founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has confirmed.

Speaking at an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with Zerodha’s leadership, Kamath said, “A lot of people tagged me on social media and asked about the US investing thing. We are working on it, and we should have something in the next quarter.”

Adding to it, Zerodha’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Kailash Nadh said, “Investing in foreign stock has been a long-pending thing. We now have the requisite regulatory clarity through GIFT City. We now have the requisite regulatory clarity through GIFT City. We are trying to build a simple and seamless experience for users in the backend as well as in the frontend.”

He also added that initially, the overseas investment will be limited to the US stocks. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Kamath has earlier mentioned offering investment in US stocks, but stayed away from it, citing remittance regulations as one of the challenges. The GIFT City, however, provides faster resolution to such transactions, paving the way for foreign investments. Gateway to international markets The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is India’s first special economic zone, which is designed to host institutions dealing in global finance, insurance, fintech, and capital markets. These financial activities are regulated by a single unified regulator called the International Financial Service Centre (IFSCA).