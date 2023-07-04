Home / Companies / News / Bank of Baroda's new CEO looks to cut cost-to-income ratio to 40%

Bank of Baroda's new CEO looks to cut cost-to-income ratio to 40%

The lower the C/I ratio, the higher the efficiency and profitability of a bank

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB’s) new chief has stressed on managing costs for a healthy bottom line and ensuring high compliance standards while growing the book, which will drive business at the bank.
Soon after taking charge as managing director and chief executive on July 1, Debadatta Chand, in a webcast to employees, articulated his thought to reduce cost-to-income ratio (C/I ratio) to around 40 per cent.

This is expected to happen over the medium term (about three years), when the benefits from digitisation are expected to trickle down.
The lower the C/I ratio, the higher the efficiency and profitability of a bank.

BoB’s C/I ratio stood at 47. 72 per cent at the end of March 2023, down from 49.24 per cent in FY22. It was over 49 per cent in FY20 and FY21.
The ratio saw an uptick after two public sector lenders — Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank —merged with BoB from April, 2019.  

Senior bank executives said while Chand moved to the corner office over the weekend, he has a fair grasp of the situation since he has been around with the bank as executive director since 2021.
The rise in net interest income definitely helped in improving the C/I ratio.

Also, digitisation — moving process-intensive work to digital platforms as a step to manage cost has begun to produce results. 
But these gains will only be gradually spread over a period. Hence, it is a medium-term trend, bank executives pointed out.

According to BoB research, the C/I ratio of public sector banks as a group, including BoB, was 50.42 per cent in FY22, 50.9 per cent in FY21 and 50.8 per cent in FY20.
The C\I ratio of private banks is much lower at 44.12 per cent in FY22, 41.1 per cent in FY21 and 44.2 per cent in FY20.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

Bank of Baroda increases MCLR from 8.3% to 8.5% effective January 12

Now you can use FASTag on car to pay for parking spot at Varanasi airport

Sebi asks law firm representing Zee founders against it to return briefs

Tata's NINL plant reaches 100% capacity utilisation in 1 yr of acquisition

Meesho, IISc to conduct joint research in generative AI to drive ecommerce

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services to set up $40 mn facility in Hyderabad

Topics :Bank of Baroda

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story