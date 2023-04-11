Home / Companies / News / L&T Technology Services to pay $9.9 million for US visa fraud allegations

L&T Technology Services to pay $9.9 million for US visa fraud allegations

IT services company acquired less expensive B1 work visas than costlier and limited H-1B visas between 2014 and 2019

BS Reporter Mumbai
L&T Technology Services to pay $9.9 million for US visa fraud allegations

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services has agreed to pay $9.93 million to the US Justice Department to settle charges related to work visa violation between the years 2014 and 2019.

The US Justice Department in a statement on Monday said that the IT services company acquired less expensive B1 work visas than costlier and limited H-1B visas between 2014 and 2019. L&T Technology Services allegedly acquired B-1 visas in place of H-1B visas in violation of the False Claims Act.

In a statement the company said: “We have been cooperating with the Government on this matter for over three years and are pleased to have reached a resolution. Adherence to the laws of the land and visa compliance are a priority for LTTS, and we have devoted significant resources and time to update and enhance our internal controls, processes, and policies to ensure they continually conform with the complex and evolving regulations.”

The company also stated that this has no impact on its financials due to the settlement. “As per accounting principles, we have provided for this amount over the past quarters and therefore the quarterly and annual financials, which will be released later this month, will not be impacted," it said.

Topics :IT Services industryL&T Technologieswork visas

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

TMS Ep303: Crypto headwinds, Indo-US visa delay, Markets, Greenwashing

Pilots' strike hits Alliance Air flight ops; airline issues notices

Techno Paints to set up two new plants in Andhra, one in Madhya Pradesh

Indian companies to see higher interest burden in FY24 against FY22: Report

Row over Bengaluru entry: It's always been Amul & Nandini, says Jayen Mehta

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable launches over 15 products for summer 2023

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story