Home / Companies / News / Lupin expands global portfolio with acquisition of assets from Sanofi

Lupin expands global portfolio with acquisition of assets from Sanofi

The deal involves the acquisition of a portfolio of accretive established products in Europe and Canada

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Lupin Atlantis Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The deal involves the acquisition of a portfolio of accretive established products in Europe and Canada. The brands AARANE in Germany and NALCROM in Canada and the Netherlands have a combined turnover of approximately $6.494 million (Rs 53.7 crore) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, with potential additional payments of up to €8 million (Rs 72.8 crore) based on future sales.

This move brings valuable assets in line with Lupin's existing business, boosting its newly established respiratory franchise in Germany following the launch of LUFORBEC and the upcoming launch of Gx SPIRIVA. The acquisition complements Lupin's recent US acquisition of XOPENEX and BROVANA, further solidifying its global respiratory portfolio.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The acquired brands, AARANE and NALCROM, generated combined sales of approximately $6.494 million (Rs 53.7 crore) in their respective markets (Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands) for the year ending March 31, 2023. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to approval from the Foreign Direct Investment Bureau of Canada.

Earlier this week, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced a similar deal with Novartis, acquiring a portfolio of around 15 ophthalmology drugs for the Indian market for Rs 964 crore. This licensing agreement will take effect in January 2027, with JB Chemicals making an initial payment of Rs 125 crore for the interim licence until then.

Also Read

Lupin's net profit jumps nearly four-fold on strong US growth, stock up

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

Lupin likely to demerge its active pharmaceutical ingredients business

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Adani Green Energy plans to raise $2 billion through debt next year

Chinese automaker BYD's first car factory in Europe planned in Hungary

Bharat Electronics bags orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from two firms

Tesla buys land for Shanghai battery factory, to make 10K units anually

Essar onboards Topsoe as partner for UK industrial carbon capture facility

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LupinPharma sectorPharmaceutical companiesMedicines

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story