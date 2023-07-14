Home / Companies / News / Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC's product

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lupin

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication to treat various disorders like schizophrenia.

The company's Somerset-based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Inc has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC's product.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 45 million in the US.

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market generic medication to treat schizophrenia

Lupin hits 52-wk high; rallies 7% on US FDA nod for key respiratory drug

NCSC reviews issues related to reservation of SC employees at ONGC

EV aggregator LetsTransport raises $25 mn from Bertelsmann, others

JSW Energy Q1 net profit down 48%, revenue declines 3% to Rs 2,927 cr

Price hikes, input cost benefits to aid auto sector margins in Q1

NCLAT reserves order asking RIL to get nod for transferring RPPMSL's assets

Topics :LupinUS FDAPharma sector

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story