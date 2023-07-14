Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication to treat various disorders like schizophrenia.

The company's Somerset-based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Inc has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC's product.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 45 million in the US.