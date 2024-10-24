Nvidia CEO urges India to prioritise AI manufacturing over chip production

Announcing a partnership with Reliance Industries for creating AI compute infrastructure, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, exhorted India to focus on “manufacturing” AI rather than on building chip-making plants. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, added that it is time for India to usher in the intelligence revolution. This will not only bring prosperity to the eight billion people of the world but also to the 1.5 billion people in India. “I think we are at the doorstep of this new Intelligent Age. I want to thank you for actually contributing to the world in bringing the Intelligence Age in our lifetime,” said Ambani in a fireside chat with Huang at Nvidia’s AI Summit in Mumbai.

Ambani further added, “India will be one of the biggest intelligence markets. It is not only our aspirations but also the raw gene pool and the youth power that exists in India that drives intelligence….”

Huang said that the Indian IT industry is world-renowned, not just for its scale but also for its deep expertise in computer science. He urged India to be not just at the centre of IT but also at the centre of AI. In his address at the three-day Nvidia AI Summit, he also highlighted how Nvidia is strengthening its tie-ups with the Indian IT industry.

“Our best way to help India become a manufacturing industry is to first ‘manufacture AI’. Other countries have been manufacturing chips and systems. No one manufactures intelligence at the moment. Before every other country jumps into that, India should jump into that,” said Huang.

He also noted that India is already world-class in designing chips, AI, and systems. The ‘intellectual capital’ already exists in India. “Our centres in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are already designing here. Our AI is developed in all these centres. A third of Nvidia is in India. It is also a reason why so many of the world’s capability centres are in India. Now it is good to see India move into manufacturing,” he said. Nvidia has close to 10,000 employees in India.

Huang added that the tech industry is undergoing ‘seismic changes’ due to AI, and India’s IT industry will play a key role in the adoption of AI by enterprises. “India exported software; in the future, it will export AI,” he said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned this at least six years ago. “Six years back, PM Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI. I was surprised, as it was the first time a government had asked me to. Modiji said India should manufacture its own AI, not outsource. You should not export data to import intelligence,” he said.

Huang stated that India is on track to massively create compute capabilities. By the end of 2024, India will have nearly 20 times more compute power than it had a year ago. “In order to build an AI ecosystem here, the first thing needed is the creation of infrastructure. We announced our tie-up with Yotta, E2E, Tata Communications, and Reliance, among others, to build infrastructure here,” he said.

Nvidia is working with players such as Sarvam.ai, Flipkart, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Krutrim to create a large language model in Hindi. It is also collaborating with players such as Reliance, Tata Group, and Yotta to create AI-powered data centres.

When it comes to bringing AI to the enterprise ecosystem, Nvidia is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, among others.

(With inputs from Ajinkya Kawale)