M3M India, OYO sign agreement to launch 'SUNDAY' branded hotel in Gurugram

The initiative is part of a larger partnership to develop luxurious hospitality space across multiple destinations in Gurugram and Noida

SUNDAY hotels, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
Realty firm M3M India and Oravel Stays, which is the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, have signed an initial agreement to launch a premium hotel under 'SUNDAY' brand in Gurugram.

In a statement, M3M India said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch 'SUNDAY' Hotel in India. This project will feature 220 keys, spanning 1.69 lakh sq ft of premium hospitality space.

The hotel is located on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

The initiative is part of a larger partnership to develop luxurious hospitality space across 15 lakh square feet with 1,000 keys across multiple destinations in Gurugram and Noida, M3M said

"This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating unparalleled commercial spaces that redefine luxury and convenience," Sudeep Bhatt, President of M3M India, said.

Aditya Sharma, Business Head at Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, said, "The SUNDAY Hotel partnership with M3M India allows us to expand our footprint in the luxury segment in metro cities beginning with Gurugram which has emerged as one of the key destinations for social events, domestic tourists and long stay international guests."

M3M India has a portfolio of 56 projects across diverse sectors.

SUNDAY hotels, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023 through a joint venture between the Softbank Group and Oravel Stays.

The first SUNDAY hotel was launched in Jaipur followed by Vadodara and Chandigarh in India and London and Dubai in overseas markets.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

