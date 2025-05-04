Macrotech Developers to launch Rs 19k crore housing projects this fiscal

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd plans to launch housing projects worth Rs 19,000 crore across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru during this fiscal as it seeks to expand business amid strong demand for residential properties.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under 'Lodha brand', is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

In an interview with PTI, Macrotech Developers Executive Director- Finance Sushil Kumar Modi said the company remains bullish about the growth prospects in Indian real estate sector and will keep investing to expand business.

"In the last fiscal, we launched around 10 million square feet area with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 14,000 crore spread across 24 projects," he said.

Modi said the company would launch 17 housing projects in the current fiscal covering 13 million square feet area and an estimated sales booking potential of Rs 19,000 crore.

These projects will be launched across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru.

Also Read

Modi said the company is targeting exponential growth in sale bookings in Bengaluru and Pune markets.

He said the company clocked Rs 2,500 crore worth of pre-sales in Pune in 2024-25 as against Rs 1,800 crore in the preceding year.

In Bengaluru, Modi said the company sold properties of about Rs 800 crore last fiscal and is targeting to double it in 2025-26.

To create land bank for future development, Modi said the company plans to invest more than Rs 8,000 crore this fiscal to acquire land parcels in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru.

He said the company has set a target of acquiring multiple land parcels this financial year to develop projects, which can generate a revenue of Rs 25,000 crore.

Under the new business development, Macrotech Developers purchases land outright and also partners with landowners.

In 2024-25 fiscal, the company acquired 10 land parcels with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 23,700 crore.

"Last fiscal year, we invested Rs 7,000 crore for new business development.

"To add new projects worth Rs 25,000 crore, we will have to invest more than Rs 8,000 crore in the current fiscal," Modi said.

For joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners, the company has to make some upfront payments to landowners.

On other operational metrics, Modi said the company has given a guidance of Rs 21,000 crore worth of sale bookings for this fiscal, almost 20 per cent higher than the 2024-25 fiscal.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai-based firm had reported a 21 per cent increase in its sale bookings during 2024-25 fiscal to a record Rs 17,630 crore from Rs 14,520 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. The pre-sales guidance for 2024-25 was Rs 17,500 crore.

On financial front, Macrotech Developers reported a 38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in the latest quarter ended March, aided by higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 665.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,420.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 4,083.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Net profit increased to Rs 2,764.3 crore in 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,549.1 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 14,169.8 crore last fiscal from Rs 10,469.5 crore in the 2023-24.

Macrotech Developers has delivered around 100 million square feet of real estate so far and is currently developing more than 110 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio.