Bhushan Power & Steel liquidation may attract bids from top steel firms

The Supreme Court’s (SC's) directive to liquidate Bhushan Power & Steel is set to rekindle interest from major domestic and international steelmakers aiming to expand capacity in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, once a key acquisition under India’s bankruptcy code, had previously drawn bids from Tata Steel and UK-based Liberty House in the insolvency auction process. Now operating with an expanded 4.5 million tonnes per annum capacity—up from 2.75 million tonnes at the time of takeover—Bhushan Power is seen as a valuable asset under improved operational metrics post-acquisition by JSW Steel.

Also Read: How Bhushan Power & Steel entered the 'dirty dozen' list of defaulters “All major steel players with Indian operations, including global majors, may evaluate the asset but it’s too early,” said one of the bankers, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Jindal Steel & Power, led by Naveen Jindal, is also likely to submit an offer, the people said.

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel can also bid for Bhushan Power & Steel’s assets in the auction under the liquidation process, said legal experts. “As per the liquidation process, the liquidator will seek offers for the assets which can be by public auction or private sale or as a going concern. The idea is to maximise the value of each of the assets so creditors can be paid off. There doesn’t appear to be any bar in JSW Steel taking part unless the SC has made some observations,” said Rahul Dwarkadas, Co-founder and Senior Partner, Veritas Legal. At the time of the IBC auction in March 2021, JSW Steel had paid ₹19,700 crore to creditors as against the company’s debt of ₹47,200 crore. IBC stands for Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

However, the auction process may take a while to complete and not without some twists and turns. The Supreme Court’s decision to unwind the years-old acquisition would cause unease among potential investors, say industry experts. “This ruling raises fundamental concerns,” said Ketan Dalal, Founder of M&A advisory firm Catalyst Advisors. “When a major transaction is overturned after several years, it creates uncertainty—particularly regarding employees, creditors, and downstream investors who acted based on the validity of the acquisition.” The case is likely to set a precedent for India’s insolvency resolution framework, potentially altering investor confidence in long-settled deals, he said.

“The potential bidders also want clarity and no uncertainty with regards to litigation risk,” Dalal said, adding that the liquidation process itself is not very easy as each asset has to be sold separately. The judgment could have the unintended consequence of putting a sense of over-caution into lenders and bidders under the IBC. A review petition by JSW Steel is also expected in the Supreme Court, likely delaying the auction further. The IBC process itself has had a mixed record of reviving bankrupt companies and has been intended to create a win-win. However, delays have been a huge issue.