MakeMyTrip introduces part payment option to book international flights

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced the launch of a new feature that allows travellers to book international flights through a 'Part Payment Option'.

In a press release, the platform launched this feature that allows customers to confirm their bookings by paying only 10 to 40 per cent of the total fare upfront. The remaining balance can be paid either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever comes first, at no additional cost.

The exact percentage that needs to be paid upfront will depend on factors such as the airline, travel sector, and booking timeline. This feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, especially larger families or groups, who often find it challenging to pay the full ticket amount upfront, the company stated.

“By leveraging technology and innovation, we continuously address real challenges faced by travellers. This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility," Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer – flights, holidays and gulf at MakeMyTrip said.

Itineraries can be modified after booking

Travellers using the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment, subject to fare rules. The feature is particularly beneficial for those booking high-value tickets, with initial adoption showing significant interest among solo travellers, couples, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights.

Pay later options

Several platforms have begun offering options to customers to “buy now, pay later”. Although, the majority of these are fintech platforms, such as Paytm, Razorpay, Simpl, LazyPay, and more, the trend seems to be catching on with e-commerce, and now travel platforms.

Both Amazon and Flipkart in India began offering “pay later” options to their customers in 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Other e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Snapdeal, Ajio, also offer similar options in partnership with fintech firms like Simpl and LazyPay.