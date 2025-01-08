SNACC: Swiggy launches new app with 15-minute food delivery promise

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swiggy is following the industry trend of launching separate apps to target specific customer needs

Swiggy launches SNACC app in select locations
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Food and grocery delivery service platform Swiggy on Wednesday introduced a new app, SNACC, promising delivery of quick bites, beverages, and meals within 15 minutes. This launch comes as Zomato and Zepto introduce their own quick delivery offerings, among other competitors.
 
Previously, Swiggy housed its diverse services on the same platform. The Swiggy included food delivery, quick commerce, hyperlocal delivery, and dining out, all under one main app. However, with the launch of SNACC, Swiggy is following the industry trend of launching separate apps to target specific customer needs.
 

How is SNACC different from Bolt?

Swiggy's SNACC app was conceptualised in mid-December and went live in less than a month on January 7. This quick rollout follows the success of Swiggy's Bolt service in October 2024, which also promises 15-minute deliveries from popular restaurants within a two kilometer radius. While Bolt is a feature on the Swiggy platform, SNACC functions as its own app.
 
Furthermore, unlike Bolt, which relies on restaurant partners with rapid order fulfillment capabilities, SNACC operates from a centralised location with stocked products, allowing Swiggy to ensure consistent and quick service.
 
The app features categories such as Indian breakfast, coffee, bakes, cold beverages, eggs, and protein, with partnerships with brands like Blue Tokai and The Whole Truth alongside offerings from third-party food providers.
   

Quick commerce's race against time

The instant food delivery market is experiencing a surge in competition as several players rush to tap into the growing demand for ultra-fast service. Earlier today, Zomato quietly rolled out a "15-minute delivery" feature in select areas of Bengaluru and Mumbai. Other notable updates by quick commerce players include:
 
Blinkit, owned by Zomato, has introduced Bistro to offer fast food deliveries.
 
Zepto is set to launch Zepto Cafe, aiming for 10-minute delivery times.
 
Zepto has intensified its focus on rapid food delivery with the launch of a dedicated app, Zepto Cafe, to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast services.
 
Swish, Magicpin, and Zing are also gaining momentum in the sector.
 
Ola is extending its 10-minute food delivery service, Ola Dash, which began in Bengaluru and is now expanding nationwide.
 
Last year, Reliance planned to enter the quick commerce market with JioMart, promising deliveries within 30 minutes.
 
Myntra, the shopping platform, has reportedly started piloting a 30-minute delivery service in select Bengaluru areas for certain brands.
 
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

