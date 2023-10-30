Home / Companies / News / Manipal Group invests in Purplle with secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

With this transaction, JSW Ventures has fully exited its stake in Purplle from Fund I and has returned 2.7 times the fund size to its investors so far

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Dr Ranjan Pai, chairman, Manipal Group

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JSW Ventures has exited its shareholding in beauty company Purplle through a sale to Manipal Education & Medical Group Family Office (MEMG). JSW did not reveal the value of the transaction.

"The Purplle team has created a digital ecosystem that revolutionises how Indian consumers discover and experience beauty products," said Ranjan Pai, chairman of the Manipal Group. "We are excited to be part of Purplle's journey as they scale up."

With this transaction, JSW Ventures has fully exited its stake in Purplle from Fund I and has returned 2.7 times the fund size to its investors so far.

"Purplle was one of our earliest investments as a fund in 2016 and it has delivered a 57 per cent internal rate of return (IRR)," said Sachin Tagra, managing partner at JSW Ventures. "We have returned 2.7 times the corpus of the first fund. We continue to stay invested in Purplle from our second fund."

"We are excited about the value-add that Dr. Pai can add," said Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO at Purplle. "We are grateful to the JSW Ventures team for all the support extended to us since 2016."

Also Read

Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai in talks to invest $350 mn in Byju's

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai in talks to invest in Byju's-owned Aakash

Waaree Energies secures 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India

Realty firm Macrotech to launch housing projects worth Rs 12,000 cr by Mar

Blackstone enters Indian healthcare services with Care Hospitals buy

Reliance Jio takes contrarian call on 5G services, not to raise tariff

Space-tech company Skyroot raises $27.5 mn in funding round led by Temasek

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSWPurplle.comshare marketShareholdersManipal Group

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story