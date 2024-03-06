Manoj Chacko's Fly 91 gets air operator permit, routes under UDAN scheme

Goa-based regional airline FLY91 on Wednesday received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.

The wait is finally over!



4yrs of hard work & dedication by FLY91 team has paid off. We are proud to have received air operating certificate from @DGCAIndia



We thank Hon'ble Minister @JM_Scindia; @MoCA_GoI & DGCA for believing in our vision & supporting us through this journey. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel — fly91.in (@fly91_IN) March 6, 2024

The carrier has now completed all the compliance requirements and will start commercial operations soon, it said in a release.

FLY91 received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, last week.

The airline has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the release said.

Under UDAN, the airline will connect Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep.

FLY91 (Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd) is headquartered in Goa.