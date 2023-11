Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging-markets investor, plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners LLP in the coming months.

Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners, which is led by Founding Partner Carlos Hardenberg, according to a statement from the trust.

In 2018, Mobius retired from Franklin Templeton Investments after three decades at the firm.