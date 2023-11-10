Ranjan Pai invests $168 mn in Byju's Aakash to clear Davidson Kempner debt

Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan Pai has invested $168 million (Rs 1,400 crore) in beleaguered edtech firm Byju's’ test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). This would help cash-strapped Byju’s repay the loan that the company raised from US-based investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management in May, after facing a 'technical default', according to people familiar with the matter.

As reported by Business Standard earlier, Pai is in discussions to invest about $350 million as equity and debt in Byju's, according to sources.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The family office of Ranjan Pai has taken over the debt exposure of Davidson Kempner in AESL,” said a person with knowledge about the development. “He is partnering with primary shareholder Byju’s and its founder Byju Raveendran in steering the tutorial chain forward.”

In May 2023, Bengaluru-based Byju’s signed a Rs 2,000 crore ($250 million) round from Davidson Kempner in a structured instruments deal. It was a loan and had an equity upside linked to the company’s subsidiary AESL’s public listing in the near future, according to sources. However, the firm only received about Rs 800 crore, after an alleged breach of the loan covenant was triggered by the lender. Talks to return the money started by the end of June. Byju’s and Davidson Kempner then began negotiations to settle their dispute.

Also, the legal battle between Byju’s and lenders in the US on the edtech firm’s $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB), along with the company skipping an interest payment of $40 million on the loan, made the other investor Davidson Kempner, “extremely concerned”, according to people familiar with the matter.

Byju’s is paying about Rs 1,400 crore to Davidson Kempner. Out of this, around Rs 800 crore is the loan amount and the remaining Rs 600 crore is in interest, according to sources.

Industry sources said that Pai of Manipal Group paid out Davidson Kempner in a bilateral debt transaction. An entity of Pai purchased all the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Davidson Kempner on the NSE Corporate Bond Reporting and Integrated Clearing System (CBRICS) platform.

Byju’s declined to comment on this development. Experts said that the loan dispute with Davidson Kempner was a corporate hangover on AESL and its settlement along with Pai’s entry marks significant milestones for Byju’s parent Think and Learn. They said this would help the firm navigate the business restructuring that the company has initiated amid a challenging macro funding environment. Byju’s is undergoing a restructuring exercise led by its recently elevated India business chief executive officer, Arjun Mohan. The company plans to lay off approximately 4,000 employees, or over 11 per cent of its workforce. Earlier this year, the firm laid off about 1,000 employees as part of an 'optimisation' strategy, which was followed by subsequent rounds of layoffs affecting hundreds more.

Industry sources said the latest development paves the way for Byju Raveendran and Ranjan Pai to work with Think and Learn shareholders in strengthening AESL’s corporate framework as well as its offline and online market presence. Pai is also in discussions to buy additional stakes in AESL soon, according to sources.

Pai recently sold a significant part of his stake in Manipal Health Enterprises to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek. The fund later bought an additional 41 per cent in Manipal Health for more than Rs 16,300 crore ($2 billion), taking its total shareholding to 59 per cent in one of the country's largest hospital chains. Interestingly, Pai's proprietary fund, Aarin Capital, was the first institutional investor in Byju’s back in 2013.

Aakash Chaudhry, the former chief executive officer and a member of the family that established AESL, is also likely to return as the CEO of the company. Chaudhry and his family, along with private equity firm Blackstone, sold 33-year-old brick-and-mortar coaching centre AESL to Think and Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), the parent company of Byju's, in 2021 for nearly $1 billion in a stock-and-cash deal. Despite Byju's itself posting losses of Rs 4,588 crore in FY21, 19 times more than the preceding year, Aakash has been the best-performing acquisition of the edtech giant. Chaudhry's return is linked to a stock-swap deal with Byju's as part of this acquisition. He is expected to replace Abhishek Maheshwari who quit AESL in September.