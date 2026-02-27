Maruti Suzuki commissions 7 automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to commission seven automated driving test tracks in the state.

The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Agreement signed between Maruti Suzuki and the Transport Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to automate a total of ten driving test tracks across the state.

The company said with the latest addition, it has automated all ten automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in the state.

"Equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics, these ADTTs enable a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent assessment process. It eliminates any human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are awarded a license," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said in a statement.