Stocks to Watch, Dec 11: RIL, Adani Ports, Awfis Space, Maruti Suzuki, IOB

Stocks to Watch on December 11, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading higher by 5 points at 24,687.5. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled at 81,510.05, up marginally by 1.59 points. Similarly, on the NSE, Nifty50 settled at 24,610.05, down 8.95 points, or 0.05 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in the spotlight today (December 11, 2024):

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company is in talks with banks for a borrowing of as much as $3 billion, in what could potentially be the largest offshore loan from India in over a year. About half a dozen banks are in discussions with RIL for the loan, which would be syndicated to wider market in the first quarter of 2025, as per reports.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto major would stick with its plan to use multiple technologies, which include electric, hybrid as well as CNG, to help India achieve its aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, its CEO & MD Hisashi Takeuchi said on Tuesday.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and SEZ through a filing annonced that it will use its own resources to fund a Sri Lankan port project and not seek US funding.

InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo: The domestic carrier IndiGo will start offering business class seats on select flights to customers on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, starting January 10.

Reliance Power: The company announced setting up its renewable energy business arm Reliance NU Energies and appointed Mayank Bansal as Chief Executive Officer and Rakesh Swaroop as Chief Operating Officer of the subsidiary.

Nippon Life India Asset Management: The company is in the final stages of buyout talks with US life insurer Resolution Life Group Holdings, Resolution, in what would reportedly be a $8.2 billion deal that highlights Japanese insurers' hunt for growth in the world's biggest economy.

Vedanta: The company has received two orders from the office of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.71 crore along with a tax demand and applicable interest.

Adani Power: The company is seeking fresh concessions from New Delhi for its $2 billion coal-fired plant in eastern India, which is currently struggling with a payments backlog from Bangladesh, the only buyer of its electricity.

Awfis Space Solutions: Bisque, Link Investment Trust, and Peak XV Partners are likely to sell as many as 8.6 million shares in Awfis Space via block deals, as per reports.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB): The Income Tax Department will refund Rs 1,359.29 crore to the bank for the AY 2015-16 including interest.

HG Infra: The company received a letter of acceptance from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for the improvement and upgradation of a two-lane road with paved shoulders configuration for the newly declared NH227B, Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur, in Uttar Pradesh under Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package VI). The project is worth Rs 763.1 crore.

LTIMindtree: The information technology (IT) company has announced a partnership with GitHub to accelerate AI-driven software engineering.

Asian Paints: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in the paints company from 4,79,66,302 shares to 6,72,40,527 shares which implies an increase from 5.001 per cent to 7.010 per cent.

Morepen Laboratories: The company has launched LightLife, a weight management program designed to align with modern lifestyles.

NTPC Green Energy: The company's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has secured 500 MW of solar power capacity at a tariff of Rs 3.52 per kWh. This includes setting up an Energy Storage System (ESS) of 250 MW/1000 MWh along with the contracted solar capacity.