Max Healthcare Institute to invest ₹1K cr in Pune super speciality hospital

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday said it will invest over Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.
The facility, situated in Yerawada, Pune, will mark the company's foray into the city and is expected to be commissioned over the next 3 years, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.
The hospital will be the company's fourth facility in Western India.
The company said its investment involves staggered acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Yerawada Properties Pvt Ltd (YPPL), Pune and further development of the hospital over the course of next three years.
"This proposed hospital will bring advanced medical care closer to patients in the region. Our entry into Pune is a strategic milestone for Max Healthcare and aligns with our long-term vision of expanding our presence in key healthcare markets across the country," Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi said.
Stating that Pune is one of India's fastest-growing urban centers with a strong economic base and rapidly expanding middle-class population, he said there is a growing need for a high-end super speciality hospital equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
"We see this as first amongst the few that we intend to establish in this market," Soi said.
Max Healthcare currently operates 20 healthcare facilities with over 5,200 beds and has a significant presence in North India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app