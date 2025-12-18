Home / Companies / News / Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the Gravite will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan's Chennai plant and is the first model under Nissan's refreshed India strategy

Nissan, Nissan Motor
Nissan unveils Gravite, a locally made seven-seater MPV slated for early 2026, kicking off its renewed India product strategy to regain scale and relevance. (Image: Bloomberg)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nissan Motor India on Thursday unveiled the name of its upcoming seven-seater B-MPV, Gravite, marking the first step in the carmaker’s renewed product push aimed at reviving its India business from 2026.
 
Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the Gravite will be locally manufactured at Renault-Nissan’s Chennai plant and is the first model under Nissan’s refreshed India strategy. The model was earlier announced as part of the company’s multi-year product offensive, which also includes the Tekton SUV in mid-2026 and a seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027.
 
Nissan said the Gravite has been developed specifically for Indian families, with a focus on space, modular seating and practicality in the value-conscious MPV segment. The vehicle will carry Nissan’s global design identity, including its signature C-shaped grille, while offering flexible interior configurations and enhanced storage options.
 
“The reveal of the Gravite demonstrates our continued momentum and reinforces our confidence in the Indian market,” said Massimiliano Messina, chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, adding that India remains a key growth and export hub for the company within the Nissan Alliance.
 
Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said the Gravite marks a pivotal step in the company’s transformation journey in India, with products designed to align closely with evolving customer expectations. Alongside new product launches, Nissan is expanding its dealer network across Tier-I and Tier-II cities to improve market reach and customer access.
 
The renewed India strategy builds on the success of the Nissan Magnite, which is exported to 65 international markets, reinforcing India’s role as a manufacturing and export base for the brand. Nissan had also showcased the Tekton premium SUV in October 2025, signalling a broader, multi-segment push to regain scale in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
 
Pricing and detailed specifications of the Gravite will be announced closer to launch.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GlobalLogic sees higher conversion rate of AI PoCs to deployment

Japan's JAPEX buys US tight oil and gas assets in $1.3 billion deal

Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro

ASK Private Wealth flags AI-led earnings, FII return as 2026 themes

Elan Group to invest ₹1,600 cr for ultra luxury housing in Gurugram

Topics :Automobile NewsNissan Motor IndiaCarmakersAuto industry

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story