Home / Companies / News / Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

The round allowed community members to invest at a $1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round
To date, Nothing's total investment in India stands at over $ 200 million. Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday said it has raised over $8 million (about Rs 72 crore) in its third community investment round, which closed with over 5,000 new investors.

The round allowed community members to invest at a $1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement.

Nothing's community base now stands at around 13,000 investors who have collectively contributed over $16 million to date.

"Nothing has closed its latest community investment round, raising more than $8 million, and adding over 5,000 new investors to its community from more than 80 countries," the company said.

The latest funding comes on the heels of Nothing's $200 million Series C round in September 2025, led by investors, including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Community investment involves people investing money in an early-stage private or unlisted company in exchange for a share, or equity, in that company.

Earlier this year, Nothing announced that CMF, previously its sub-brand, would now operate as an independent subsidiary and establish its global headquarters in India. It plans to make India its base for operations, R&D, and manufacturing.

The company also announced a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to make India a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products.

The two partners will invest over $ 100 million (about Rs 887 crore) in the venture, which is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

To date, Nothing's total investment in India stands at over $ 200 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

AM Green, Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group commits ₹15,800 crore capex in West Bengal

RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator for offline transactions

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Topics :NothingInvestmentfundings

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story