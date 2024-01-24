Home / Companies / News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders bags Rs 1,070 crore worth contract from MoD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders bags Rs 1,070 crore worth contract from MoD

The patrol vessels will be equipped with multipurpose drones, artificial intelligence capability, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft to boost Indian Coast Guard's capability

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has Signed a Contract with Acquisition wing of Ministry of Defence on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@Mazagon Ltd)
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed a contract worth Rs 1,070 with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), a press release issued by the government read.

"...The value of the contract is Rs 1070.47 cr. These multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category and will be delivered in a total of 63 months," the ministry said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The FPVs will be designed to be equipped with multipurpose drones, artificial intelligence capability, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy in a bid to give the ICG an edge in the face of modern security challenges, the government noted.

Shield against piracy, smuggling 
The government is expecting to use these FPVs to boost maritime security measures by deploying them for anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations, fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, as well as anti-piracy operations.

The deal comes at a time when the West Asia tensions have gripped international maritime security. The Houthis' attacks on international commercial vessels heading towards Israel, in a bid to support Palestine and Hamas in the ongoing conflict, have widened the conflict. The issue has prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to launch joint attacks on the Houthis to "secure the free flow of trade."

Security increased in Indian waters amid West Asia tensions
Notably, an India-bound merchant vessel was also attacked in December, prompting the Indian Navy to increase its security measures in the Arabian Sea. On December 23, a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel, Chem Pluto, was hit by a suspected drone just outside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

Following the incident, the Navy increased its security measures in the Indian waters and formed tasked groups to help merchant tankers navigate the route safely.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Zee moves NCLT, SAIC against Sony Pictures post collapse of merger deal

TVS Motor beats Q3 profit view on strong festive demand, sales up by 25%

Zee asks Sony Group to withdraw termination of $10 billion merger plan

Year after Hindenburg: Adani claws back narrative on biz fundamentals

eBay cutting 1,000 jobs, it's latest tech company to reduce workforce

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyIndian coast guardDefence ministrycentral governmentBS Web Reportsmaritime securityMiddle East

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story