MCA proposes wider scope for fast track M&As under present rules

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has proposed widening the scope of the present rules for mergers and amalgamations to include more unlisted companies, and subsidiaries of companies which are not just wholly owned, under the fast track mechanism.

The fast track mechanism for mergers requires no involvement of the National Company Law Tribunal and can be availed by small companies, startups, and for mergers between holding companies and their wholly owned subsidiaries.

The MCA has proposed that unlisted companies which have reasonable debt exposure of less than Rs 50 crore and have not defaulted on repayment can go through the fast track mechanism under Section 233 of the Companies Act.

A subsidiary, other than a wholly owned subsidiary, may also be allowed to merge with its holding company under Section 233, with the condition that such a subsidiary should not be a listed company, the MCA has said. It has also been proposed that mergers between fellow subsidiary companies belonging to the same group would be allowed to go through the fast track mechanism. “It is proposed to cover only unlisted fellow subsidiaries under this category,” the MCA said. Experts feel that these amendments would not only reduce the compliance burden and time involved in traditional National Company Law Tribunal-driven processes but also boost agility for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking inorganic growth.

“By bringing unlisted subsidiaries, fellow subsidiaries, and low-debt companies into the ambit of quick approvals, the government is clearly addressing industry demands for ease of doing business, post-pandemic corporate restructuring, and group-level consolidations,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates. The proposed changes have also included the merger of a foreign holding company with its Indian wholly owned subsidiary in the fast track mechanism. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, had said that the government would rationalise the requirements and procedures for speedy approval of company mergers. She had said that the scope for fast track mergers would also be widened and the process made simpler.