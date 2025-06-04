Home / Companies / News / Meesho deepens personal care focus with HUL, P&G, Himalaya tie-ups

Meesho deepens personal care focus with HUL, P&G, Himalaya tie-ups

Partnerships with major FMCG brands bring personal care staples like Dove, Gillette, and Himalaya to Meesho Mall as demand grows in price-sensitive Indian markets

Meesho
The logo of Meesho, which has launched a GenAI-powered voice bot to provide 24x7 customer support. (Photo: PTI)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meesho is deepening its presence in the personal care category through new partnerships with major consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble, Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya. The move is part of the company’s effort to expand Meesho Mall, a section of its platform dedicated to branded products.
 
The expanded assortment brings well-known labels such as Pampers, Gillette, Dove, Pantene, Vaseline and Head & Shoulders to a broader base of Indian consumers, particularly in price-sensitive and underserved markets.
 
Meesho’s tie-ups with established players mark a shift in strategy for the low-cost e-commerce platform, which traditionally focused on unbranded and reseller-led categories. This move comes amid a shift in consumer behaviour, as demand for personal care grows among millions of Indian shoppers. 
 
From Varanasi and Raipur to Madurai and Jodhpur, the company said self-care is no longer reserved for special occasions—it is part of the daily routine. Shoppers are turning to personal care brands for their everyday essentials—from face wash and lipstick to baby diapers and sanitary pads. The firm said Meesho Mall is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand with a wide selection of reliable, high-quality brands.
 
As Procter & Gamble (P&G), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Himalaya deepen their partnership with Meesho, they are poised to reach a broader and more diverse base of digital-first consumers across India. By leveraging Meesho’s extensive consumer network, the firm said these brands are positioned to meet the growing demand for trusted personal care products across tier-2+ cities and beyond.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Airports raises $750 mn from global banks to fuel expansion drive

Bessemer taps names Pankaj Mitra as partner to bolster India investments

Hyundai exits Ola Electric, Kia trims stake in ₹6.89 bn EV sell-off

Maruti Suzuki lines up Rs 925 cr to ramp up solar capacity by FY31

LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

Topics :MeeshoE-commerce marketplaceIndian e-commerce industry

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story