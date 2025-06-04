Meesho deepens personal care focus with HUL, P&G, Himalaya tie-ups

Meesho is deepening its presence in the personal care category through new partnerships with major consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble, Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya. The move is part of the company’s effort to expand Meesho Mall, a section of its platform dedicated to branded products.

The expanded assortment brings well-known labels such as Pampers, Gillette, Dove, Pantene, Vaseline and Head & Shoulders to a broader base of Indian consumers, particularly in price-sensitive and underserved markets.

Meesho's tie-ups with established players mark a shift in strategy for the low-cost e-commerce platform, which traditionally focused on unbranded and reseller-led categories. This move comes amid a shift in consumer behaviour, as demand for personal care grows among millions of Indian shoppers.