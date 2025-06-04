Meesho deepens personal care focus with HUL, P&G, Himalaya tie-ups

Meesho is deepening its presence in the personal care category through new partnerships with major consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble, Hindustan Unilever and Himalaya. The move is part of the company’s effort to expand Meesho Mall, a section of its platform dedicated to branded products.
The expanded assortment brings well-known labels such as Pampers, Gillette, Dove, Pantene, Vaseline and Head & Shoulders to a broader base of Indian consumers, particularly in price-sensitive and underserved markets.
Meesho’s tie-ups with established players mark a shift in strategy for the low-cost e-commerce platform, which traditionally focused on unbranded and reseller-led categories. This move comes amid a shift in consumer behaviour, as demand for personal care grows among millions of Indian shoppers.
From Varanasi and Raipur to Madurai and Jodhpur, the company said self-care is no longer reserved for special occasions—it is part of the daily routine. Shoppers are turning to personal care brands for their everyday essentials—from face wash and lipstick to baby diapers and sanitary pads. The firm said Meesho Mall is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand with a wide selection of reliable, high-quality brands.
As Procter & Gamble (P&G), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Himalaya deepen their partnership with Meesho, they are poised to reach a broader and more diverse base of digital-first consumers across India. By leveraging Meesho’s extensive consumer network, the firm said these brands are positioned to meet the growing demand for trusted personal care products across tier-2+ cities and beyond.
