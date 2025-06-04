LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed a strategic agreement with US-based Tennant Company for developing industrial cleaning technologies, said the subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday.

LTTS will set up a dedicated offshore development centre (ODC) with a scalable engineering team to support Tennant’s efforts in new product development, product life cycle management, and key business functions. Tennant Company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, provides sustainable cleaning solutions.

The two companies will “accelerate” the development of industrial cleaning technologies, using LTTS’ expertise in embedded systems, Internet of Things and digital engineering, said a statement.

“As Tennant continues to redefine industrial cleaning through innovation and a strong commitment to a greener future, LTTS is proud to collaborate in advancing next-generation solutions in its sustainability segment,” said Alind Saxena, executive director & president - mobility & tech at LTTS. “By leveraging our expertise in engineering design, manufacturing, and supply chain optimisation, we are committed to enabling intelligent, responsible products, enhancing efficiencies, and supporting Tennant’s growth in emerging technologies to build a sustainable and responsible tomorrow,” he said. Using a dedicated team of engineers, the development centre will work to improve Tennant’s product innovation, optimise performance, and integrate smart automation in its industrial cleaning portfolio. The collaboration also sets the stage for broader innovation in emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific.