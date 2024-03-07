Home / Companies / News / MERC partly allows Tata Power's plea for tariff hike, energy to get dearer

MERC partly allows Tata Power's plea for tariff hike, energy to get dearer

The regulator's order will give some relief to lower-end consumers, and the tariff hikes will be over 50 per cent as well. The revisions are for FY25, and effective from April 1

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:21 PM IST
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Thursday partly allowed Tata Power's petition to hike electricity charges for its consumers in the financial capital.

The regulator's order will give some relief to lower-end consumers, and the tariff hikes will be over 50 per cent as well. The revisions are for FY25, and effective from April 1.

Earlier, the power utility, which serves over 7.5 lakh consumers in the city, had proposed a "rationalization" of tariffs where it was pitching for more than doubling the rate per unit paid by those consuming up to 100 units per month, while the extent of the proposed hike was lower for those at the higher end.

In a statement issued after the MERC order, Tata Power said even after the order, its tariff for the residential category of up to 100 units remains "the lowest" when compared with competition.

It, however, conceded that its tariff for the 101-300 units a month category is "slightly higher than other private player".

The company competes with an Adani Group arm which is also engaged in power distribution in the city.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

