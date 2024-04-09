Merck India appoints Dhananjay Singh as MD of its Life Science unit

Merck, a leading science and technology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dhananjay Singh as the managing director of Merck Life Science in India.

Effective April 1, 2024, Singh has taken over from Sreenath N S, who is retiring after 36 years of service with Merck India.

“His (Singh’s) appointment will be in addition to his current position as Head of Science and Lab Solutions (Commercial), India, a position that he has held since 2022,” the company said.

In his role as the managing director, Singh will be responsible for driving the Life Science’s strategy in India, ensuring governance and compliance alongside other leaders from Merck’s businesses in India, according to the company statement.

Over the years, Singh has taken on several leadership roles in commercial organisations such as Sigma-Aldrich and Merck India.

Pratima Reddy, country speaker, Merck India said that Singh’s expertise in market dynamics and multi-stakeholder relationship management will further strengthen Merck Life Science’s position in the Indian market.

After taking over the new responsibility, Singh said that Merck Life Science is committed to meeting customers’ demands with a strategic focus on ‘India for India and India for the Globe’.

“With our strong partnerships with valued customers and our dedicated team, I am sure that the team will be able to drive our collective efforts toward achieving unparalleled success,” he said.

“Together, we will be able to navigate the intricate landscape of the life sciences industry in India, steadfastly supporting government initiatives like “Make in India” to foster growth and innovation,” he added.