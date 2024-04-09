Maruti Suzuki expands Manesar plant's capacity by 100K units per annum

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has expanded the production capacity of its Manesar facility by one lakh units per annum.

The auto major has added a vehicle assembly line to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants functioning at Manesar, in Haryana.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 100,000 units per annum," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

With the additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum, it added.

"We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

It will help the company serve its customers faster and enhance overall capability to manufacture up to 2.35 million units per annum, he added.

The company had inaugurated the Manesar facility in February 2007 with the start of Plant A.

As customer demand increased, the automaker added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013. MSI rolls out models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio from the Manesar plant.