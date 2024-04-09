Home / Companies / News / Natco Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Telangana plant

Natco Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Telangana plant

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued eight observations under Form 483 after inspecting the company's Kothur-based formulation facility

Natco Pharma | Photo: Official website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued eight observations under Form 483 after inspecting the company's Kothur-based formulation facility.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inspection was conducted by USFDA from October 9 to October 18, 2023.

"We wish to inform you that the company has received a warning letter dated April 8, 2024 from the USFDA," the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on supplies or the existing revenues from this facility, it added.

"It may cause delay/withholding of pending product approvals from this site," Natco Pharma said.

The drug firm will respond to the letter within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the USFDA to address the concerns in a holistic and timely manner to ensure sustained compliance, it said.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,004 a piece on BSE.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Hinduja Group firm gets Sebi nod for Reliance Wealth ownership change

'Pleased to inform': Byju's begins salary payout after delay of 2 months

Godrej Properties clocks record sales bookings in FY24 at over Rs 22,500 cr

As Vistara scales down operations, fares rise by up to 25% on major routes

India's consumption story gets a facelift as rural demand shows promise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :USFDANatco PharmaNatco Pharma LtdTelangana govt

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story