Home / Companies / News / Microsoft halts cloud and AI services to Israel's defence ministry unit

Microsoft halts cloud and AI services to Israel's defence ministry unit

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, said the company opened the review after an August article by the Guardian alleged activity by a unit of the Israel Defense Forces

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
"We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians," Smith said in a Microsoft blog. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft on Thursday said it disabled a set of cloud and AI services used by a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) after an internal review found preliminary evidence supporting media reports of a surveillance system in Gaza and West Bank. 
Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, said the company opened the review after an August article by the Guardian alleged activity by a unit of the Israel Defense Forces. 
The Guardian reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was using Microsoft's Azure for collecting and storing data on phone calls made by civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. 
While the review is ongoing, Microsoft said it found evidence supporting elements of the Guardian's reporting, including details on IMOD's consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services. 
"We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians," Smith said in a Microsoft blog. 
Microsoft has informed the Israeli defense ministry of its "decision to cease and disable specified IMOD subscriptions and their services, including their use of specific cloud storage and AI services and technologies." 
The action does not impact Microsoft's cybersecurity services to Israel and other countries in the Middle East, Smith said.
In late August, Microsoft fired four employees who took part in protests on company premises over the company's ties to Israel as the war in Gaza continues, including two who joined a sit-in at the office of the company's president. 
The company said the terminations followed serious breaches of company policies and the on-site demonstrations had "created significant safety concerns."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Polycab promoters, others sell shares worth ₹1,740 cr via block deals

NTPC, NPCIL to invest ₹42K cr in 2,800 MW nuclear power plant in Rajasthan

ITC upbeat on festive demand with GST relief, but flags inflation risks

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime deception allegations

StanChart to focus on multi-product clients; no new branches planned

Topics :Company NewsMicrosoftisraelIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story