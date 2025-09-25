StanChart to focus on multi-product clients; no new branches planned

In India, UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank ’s retail strategy will focus on cultivating multi-product relationships with clients, with an emphasis on cross-selling to wealthy and affluent customers rather than retaining single-product clients, said PD Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), India and South Asia, of the bank.

Singh added that at this point, the bank does not see the need to add more branches, which currently stand at 100 across 42 cities. The focus is instead on consolidating its footprint and having large-format branches in the form of “priority centres”. The plan is to increase the number of such centres to 21 by the end of FY25.

“On the retail banking side, we have the entire continuum of products. We do not want the customer to leave our ecosystem. We want to bank him on the personal side as well as on his business side. That is the kind of customer profile that I think would be valued the most and would find the most value in Standard Chartered Bank,” Singh said on Thursday. “We want multi-product relationships with our clients. I would like to invest in and focus on a client who has a home loan, credit card and savings account. The attempt is to cross-sell more products. But at some stage, if that does not happen, then they are best served by somebody else,” he added.

Singh noted that the landscape of foreign banks in India has changed over the past couple of decades. “There have been only a few foreign banks that have consistently stayed the course. Standard Chartered is one of them,” he said, adding that the bank is tuning its products, bringing in international capability, and digitising offerings. “Therefore, we may not need to add new branches because branches are points of service and much of this is moving to digital,” Singh said, adding that the bank is consolidating its footprint to have large-format branches to meet customer requirements. Separately, Singh said the bank’s India unit is adequately capitalised for the next five years.

Standard Chartered India will also launch a US dollar clearance facility from the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City on October 7. Standard Chartered has been selected as the dollar settlement bank for GIFT City. Additionally, Singh said the bank sees positive headwinds in overseas fund-raising through bonds following India’s rating upgrade. State Bank of India (SBI) recently raised $500 million from global investors at the tightest-ever spread of T+75 bps. “As we are seeing the spreads probably the tightest ever, and we are seeing the rate cuts also kicking in at the same time, I think it is a very good time for Indian corporates and financial institutions to issue and raise money. We have about three or four such transactions in the pipeline. If I look back a decade and a half, we have done about $125 billion of such issuances over the last 15 years,” Singh said.