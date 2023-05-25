Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), on Thursday, appointed Mike Young as its senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.
According to a media report, Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set up its first semiconductor fab in India.
His appointment comes at a time when Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry globally.
His appointment at VFSL comes after he took a sabbatical from his previous role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia.
The report cited a statement from Vedanta and said, "Young has 'extensively worked' in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. Throughout his career, the industry veteran has "demonstrated excellence in the governance and control of high-performing facilities through a combination of effective man management, continuous improvement, cost control, and operational performance enhancement. "
Commenting on his appointment, Young said, that the global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player.
"Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups...He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations," David Reed, CEO of VFSL, said.
VFSL will establish an integrated semiconductor fab foundry in India. In the first phase, the company will set up a capacity of 40,000 wafers per month to cater to applications in displays, consumer electronics, industrial, mobiles, network equipment and automotives