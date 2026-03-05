Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Kospi jumps 12%; Brent crude extends gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may snap a four-day losing streak at open. The futures were quoted at 24,758, up 173.30, or 0.70 per cent, as of 7:07 AM.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific rose in early trade on Thursday as sentiment improved after an overnight recovery in Wall Street indices. South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 12 per cent and recouped losses from the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 4 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent and 0.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.29 per cent higher. A rally in megacap technology stocks and positive US service economy data lifted the sentiment, according to Bloomberg.

In commodities, Brent crude extended gains to its fifth day as traders remained concerned about the supply outlook. Iran has threatened to attack vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz , which has kept many refiners stranded, impacting supply.

Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at $82.98 per barrel.

Gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Thursday, as investors continued to seek safety in the bullion amid ongoing tension between the US and Iran.

IPO Today

Sedemac Mechatronics initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO will close on Friday. It is a book-build issue of ₹1,087.45 crore, which includes no fresh issue.