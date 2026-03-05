Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Kospi jumps 12%; Brent crude extends gains
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 could reverse its four-day declining streak at open
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may snap a four-day losing streak at open. The futures were quoted at 24,758, up 173.30, or 0.70 per cent, as of 7:07 AM.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific rose in early trade on Thursday as sentiment improved after an overnight recovery in Wall Street indices. South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 12 per cent and recouped losses from the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 4 per cent.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent and 0.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.29 per cent higher. A rally in megacap technology stocks and positive US service economy data lifted the sentiment, according to Bloomberg.
In commodities, Brent crude extended gains to its fifth day as traders remained concerned about the supply outlook. Iran has threatened to attack vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has kept many refiners stranded, impacting supply.
Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at $82.98 per barrel.
Gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Thursday, as investors continued to seek safety in the bullion amid ongoing tension between the US and Iran.
IPO Today
Sedemac Mechatronics initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription on Thursday. The IPO will close on Friday. It is a book-build issue of ₹1,087.45 crore, which includes no fresh issue.
Elfin Agro India IPO will open for subscription on Thursday. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude extends gains to fifth day as Us-Iran conflict weigh on supply outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude extended gains to the fifth session on Thursday as the traders remained concerned about the supply outlook. Iran has threatened to target any vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to US and Israil's attack. This has kept many refiners stranded outside the strait, impacting the supply through the most critical chokepoint.
Brent crude was trading 1.54 per cent higher at $83.77 per barrel as of 8:04 AM.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kospi jumps over 12%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi staged a recovery rally in Thursday's session, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street. The index posted its worst session in 46 years on previous day as the US-Iran tension weighed on investors' mind.
Kospi was trading 9.8 per cent higher at 5,592.29 as of 8:00 AM.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500, Dow Jones settle higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, the US share indices ended higher as a rally in megacap technology stock and positive macroeconomic data lifted the sentiment.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent and 0.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.29 per cent higher.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:49 AM IST