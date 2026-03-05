Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chennai Petroleum, Solar Ind among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Chennai Petroleum, Solar Ind among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Dynamic Technologies, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Solar Industries India today

top stocks to buy today

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 6:40 AM IST
Stocks to Buy Recommendations

Dynamic Technologies 

Dynamic Technologies Limited is exhibiting strong bullish momentum on the weekly chart after a decisive breakout above the ₹9,800 resistance zone, confirming continuation of its broader uptrend. The stock is trading well above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are positively aligned, while the 200 EMA trends upward, reinforcing long-term structural strength. Rising volumes on breakout indicate sustained buying interest. RSI near 68 reflects healthy momentum without extreme
overbought conditions, suggesting room for further upside.

Buy Range: ₹10,670  Stop Loss: ₹9,700  Target: ₹12,400

Chennai Petroleum Corporation 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited is displaying strong bullish momentum after a decisive breakout above the ₹950 resistance zone, signaling continuation of its prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading above its short-term EMAs, which are positively aligned, while the upward-sloping 200 EMA confirms long-term structural strength. The recent breakout is supported by improved volumes, indicating genuine buying interest rather than a false move. RSI near 68 reflects healthy momentum
 
without extreme overbought conditions, leaving room for further upside.

Buy Range: ₹1,000  Stop Loss: ₹900  Target: ₹1,200

Solar Industries India 

Solar Industries India Limited is showing a decisive breakout above the ₹14,300–₹14,400 resistance zone, supported by a strong bullish candle and noticeable volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock has moved above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are turning upward, reflecting improving momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase. Price has also broken above a descending trendline resistance, signaling a potential trend reversal. RSI near 68 highlights strengthening bullish momentum without entering extreme overbought territory.

Buy Range: ₹14,525  Stop Loss: ₹13,200  Target: ₹17,250

 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)
 

Topics : Stocks to buy today technical callls Solar Industries Chennai Petroleum Corporation Stocks in focus Markets

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:20 AM IST

