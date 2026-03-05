Chennai Petroleum, Solar Ind among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Stocks to Buy Recommendations

Dynamic Technologies

Dynamic Technologies Limited is exhibiting strong bullish momentum on the weekly chart after a decisive breakout above the ₹9,800 resistance zone, confirming continuation of its broader uptrend. The stock is trading well above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are positively aligned, while the 200 EMA trends upward, reinforcing long-term structural strength. Rising volumes on breakout indicate sustained buying interest. RSI near 68 reflects healthy momentum without extreme

overbought conditions, suggesting room for further upside.

Buy Range: ₹10,670 Stop Loss: ₹9,700 Target: ₹12,400

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited is displaying strong bullish momentum after a decisive breakout above the ₹950 resistance zone, signaling continuation of its prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading above its short-term EMAs, which are positively aligned, while the upward-sloping 200 EMA confirms long-term structural strength. The recent breakout is supported by improved volumes, indicating genuine buying interest rather than a false move. RSI near 68 reflects healthy momentum

without extreme overbought conditions, leaving room for further upside.

Buy Range: ₹1,000 Stop Loss: ₹900 Target: ₹1,200

Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India Limited is showing a decisive breakout above the ₹14,300–₹14,400 resistance zone, supported by a strong bullish candle and noticeable volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock has moved above its short- and medium-term EMAs, which are turning upward, reflecting improving momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase. Price has also broken above a descending trendline resistance, signaling a potential trend reversal. RSI near 68 highlights strengthening bullish momentum without entering extreme overbought territory.

Buy Range: ₹14,525 Stop Loss: ₹13,200 Target: ₹17,250

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)