Monday, March 02, 2026 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / International Women's Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations

International Women's Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations

International Women's Day 2026, Mar 8, is a day to celebrate gender equality worldwide. The day serves as a celebration of achievements and a call to action for advocacy and empowerment

International Women’s Day 2026

International Women’s Day 2026 Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:44 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

International Women’s Day 2026 Date: March 8 is observed every year as International Women’s Day (IWD), and in 2026, it falls on a Sunday. The purpose of the day is to honour the accomplishments of women and girls in all spheres of life, including the workplace, education, politics, and culture. It is also an opportunity to discuss the need for fair chances and equal rights.
 
Women’s Day has expanded into a global movement over time. It serves as a reminder that although there has been progress, more has to be done. This day is used by numerous organisations to encourage women in their communities and advocate for change.
 

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme

"Give to Gain" is this year's International Women's Day theme. The IWD 2026 theme promotes a giving and team-oriented culture and highlights the importance of support and reciprocity. Opportunities and support for women rise when individuals, groups, and communities contribute liberally.
 
Be it through financial support, sharing expertise, offering resources or infrastructure, amplifying voices, advocating for change, or providing education, training and mentorship, every effort towards advancing women’s empowerment helps build a more inclusive, supportive and connected world.

History of International Women’s Day

Since the early 1900s, people have celebrated International Women's Day. Many women were working long hours in unfavourable conditions for little compensation at the time. They started to demonstrate and call for improved treatment, such as reduced working hours, equitable pay, and voting rights.

Also Read

Tech Wrap March 2

Tech Wrap Mar 2: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Snapdragon Wear Elite, Bhashini

QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy says it will stop LNG production as West Asia crisis rages

Real estate

Gaurs Group to invest ₹250 cr for precast manufacturing plant in Noida

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

'Mamata should be ashamed,' Shivraj slams Bengal govt over law and order

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

India's industrial output falls to 4.8% in Jan against 7.8% in Dec 2025

 
The Socialist Party of America in the US initially instituted National Women's Day in 1910. Soon after, nations like Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Switzerland started commemorating the day in 1911.
 
In 1975, International Women's Day was formally recognised by the United Nations (UN). March 8 was established in 1977 with the goal of advancing global peace and women's rights. Since then, governments, organisations, and individuals have all endorsed the day, making it a worldwide celebration. 

Significance of 2026 International Women’s Day

Raising awareness of themes like equal pay, access to education, safety, reproductive rights, and putting a stop to violence against women is what makes International Women's Day so important.
 
It provides an opportunity for people to unite, express their opinions, and advocate for change. Women who have improved their neighbourhoods, jobs, and families are also honoured on this day. 

International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations

India observes International Women's Day by discussing equal rights and honouring women's accomplishments. The government hosts national conferences like "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat," businesses host award ceremonies, and internet campaigns showcase motivational tales.
 
In many nations, International Women's Day is a recognised holiday, but in many others, it is extensively celebrated. Local traditions and customs determine how it is commemorated. 
 

More From This Section

Republic Day Sale 2026

Republic Day Sale 2026: Top iPhone deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and more

Happy Lohri 2026

Lohri 2026: Know the date, rituals and cultural importance of the festival

Gulammohammed Sheikh | Photograph by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

I want to arouse in people hope for a better future: Gulammohammed Sheikhpremium

Happy New Year 2026

Happy New Year 2026 wishes: Messages & greetings to share with loved ones

Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025 guide: Know date, origin, history, and why it is celebrated

Topics : International Women's Day Women's rights Women's empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance