International Women's Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations

International Women’s Day 2026 Date: March 8 is observed every year as International Women’s Day (IWD), and in 2026, it falls on a Sunday. The purpose of the day is to honour the accomplishments of women and girls in all spheres of life, including the workplace, education, politics, and culture. It is also an opportunity to discuss the need for fair chances and equal rights.

Women’s Day has expanded into a global movement over time. It serves as a reminder that although there has been progress, more has to be done. This day is used by numerous organisations to encourage women in their communities and advocate for change.

International Women’s Day 2026 Theme

"Give to Gain" is this year's International Women's Day theme. The IWD 2026 theme promotes a giving and team-oriented culture and highlights the importance of support and reciprocity. Opportunities and support for women rise when individuals, groups, and communities contribute liberally.

Be it through financial support, sharing expertise, offering resources or infrastructure, amplifying voices, advocating for change, or providing education, training and mentorship, every effort towards advancing women’s empowerment helps build a more inclusive, supportive and connected world.

History of International Women’s Day

Since the early 1900s, people have celebrated International Women's Day. Many women were working long hours in unfavourable conditions for little compensation at the time. They started to demonstrate and call for improved treatment, such as reduced working hours, equitable pay, and voting rights.

The Socialist Party of America in the US initially instituted National Women's Day in 1910. Soon after, nations like Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Switzerland started commemorating the day in 1911.

In 1975, International Women's Day was formally recognised by the United Nations (UN). March 8 was established in 1977 with the goal of advancing global peace and women's rights. Since then, governments, organisations, and individuals have all endorsed the day, making it a worldwide celebration.

Significance of 2026 International Women’s Day

Raising awareness of themes like equal pay, access to education, safety, reproductive rights, and putting a stop to violence against women is what makes International Women's Day so important.

It provides an opportunity for people to unite, express their opinions, and advocate for change. Women who have improved their neighbourhoods, jobs, and families are also honoured on this day.

International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations

India observes International Women's Day by discussing equal rights and honouring women's accomplishments. The government hosts national conferences like "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat," businesses host award ceremonies, and internet campaigns showcase motivational tales.