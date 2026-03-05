Stocks to Watch: Gujarat Gas, GE Shipping, BSE, DLF, Bharat Forge, Cyient

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, March 05, 2026: Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note, tracking a rebound in Asian peers amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US-Israel conflict with Iran in West Asia.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 114 points at 24,699 as of 7:45 AM.

The positive indication for the domestic stocks comes as Asian stock markets staged a comeback rally led by South Korea’s Kospi. The index jumped 11 per cent, bouncing back from the gauge's worst crash ever in the prior session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4 per cent after declining 3 per cent in the previous session, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.38 per cent higher.

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the US military campaign against Iran even as the timeline for operations remained unclear, and a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters, Bloomberg reported.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher as data showed that the US service economy expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022, which outweighed any geopolitical concerns. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended 0.78 per cent and 1.29 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Gold and silver continued to rise, while Brent crude ended flat on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session:

Gujarat Gas: The company has issued force majeure notices to industrial customers from March 6, 2026, restricting contracted gas supplies due to severe R-LNG shortages amid the Middle East war, with the impact currently unquantifiable.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The company has agreed to acquire a 2014-built Japanese Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of 81,094 dwt, funded through internal accruals, with delivery expected by the first quarter of FY27 to expand its fleet.

Ramky Infrastructure: The company secured a ₹1,401.84 crore EPC contract from Maharashtra Industrial Township for infrastructure works at Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has completed the sale of its entire 19.8 per cent stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd. for approximately ₹307 crore, in line with previously disclosed transaction terms.

BSE: The exchange receives Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) approval to launch new derivative contracts on the ' The exchange receives Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) approval to launch new derivative contracts on the ' Sensex Next 30 ' index.

DLF: The firm said the news reports on its Primus project were misleading, clarifying that possession was given with utilities in 2017, disputes involve five allottees, and the Supreme Court expressed no definitive opinion.

Bharat Forge: The company's investment committee has approved raising an unsecured rupee term loan of up to ₹800 crore, within the ₹2000 crore fund-raising limit earlier cleared by the Board.

Polycab India: The company received an assessment order from the Mumbai Income Tax Authority for AY 2024-25, raising a ₹327.45 crore demand. The company plans rectification and appeal, expecting no material financial impact.

Cyient: The NCLT has ordered the liquidation of Infotech HAL Ltd., Cyient's 50:50 joint venture with HAL, and appointed Vasudevan Gopu as liquidator under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Persistent Systems: The IT firm has signed a share purchase agreement to transfer 100 per cent shareholding of the Persistent Systems Poland unit from its US subsidiary to its Ireland-based wholly owned subsidiary as part of internal restructuring.