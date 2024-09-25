Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Mindspace REIT to build 1 mn sq ft data centre campus in Navi Mumbai

Mindspace REIT to build 1 mn sq ft data centre campus in Navi Mumbai

The data centre will be developed at Mindspace Airoli West project in Navi Mumbai

Mindspace Business Parks
The REIT has already developed 2 data centers for PDG, measuring around 0.63 million square feet | Photo: X@mindspace_parks
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mindspace Business Parks REIT will develop data centres for Princeton Digital Group in Navi Mumbai comprising 1 million square feet area.

In a statement, Mindspace REIT on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Princeton Digital Group (PDG) to develop the latter's flagship and largest data center campus in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The data centre will be developed at Mindspace Airoli West project in Navi Mumbai.

Under this new agreement, Mindspace REIT will develop three additional built-to-suit data centers, adding a further 1 million square feet to its portfolio.

The REIT has already developed 2 data centers for PDG, measuring around 0.63 million square feet.

Upon completion, the business park will feature 5 data center buildings.

More From This Section

I-T dept accuses Hinduja Global Solutions of Rs 2,500 crore tax evasion

Probe into EY India office reveals it lacked labour welfare permit

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

Workers paid 1.8x of average industry salary in Sriperumbudur: Samsung

Adani Energy Solutions, Green Energy join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

The total data center footprint within the Mindspace REIT portfolio will stand at around 1.65 million square feet.

This landmark development spanning around 15 acres will become a part of the larger 50-acre campus ecosystem of Mindspace Airoli West.

Ramesh Nair, CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, "This deal reinforces our commitment to diversifying our portfolio and tapping into high-growth sectors like data centers."

For Mindspace REIT, he said, integrating data centers into its portfolio makes strategic sense.

Data centres "offer stable and loterm revenue streams, future proof our portfolio, and help diversify income sources", Nair said.

With a focus on sustainability, Mindspace REIT will provide PDG with a full-range of turnkey services, including power infrastructure, tailored to meet sustainability goals.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020.

It owns quality office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The portfolio has a total leasable area of 33.6 million square feet comprising 26.3 million square feet of completed area, 4.4 million square feet of area under construction and 2.8 million square feet of future development.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coldplay tickets sale incident: Akhilesh Yadav seeks right to entertainment

Coldplay fever: Hotels near concert venue charge Rs 5 lakh for 3 nights

Mumbai's Rs 3 trillion road network to cut travel time to under an hour

Premium

Indian steel firms under pressure from rising imports, drop in exports

'Over 25 thousand buildings in MMR are qualified for redevelopment'

Topics :MumbaiNavi MumbaiREIT

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News