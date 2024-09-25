Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions, Green Energy join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

Adani Energy Solutions, Green Energy join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) have become the first in their respective segments in India to join this global alliance, the statement said

adani
Adani (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions have joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was established at COP28 with the adoption of the UAE Declaration of Action. The alliance unites leading global utilities and power companies to spearhead the development of grids that are ready for renewable energy, promoting clean energy solutions and advancing electrification efforts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) have become the first in their respective segments in India to join this global alliance, the statement said.

As a member of UNEZA, AGEL will focus on areas like the build-out of clean power, enhancement of energy security and improvement of energy efficiency, whereas AESL will redouble its efforts towards developing a reliable grid infrastructure for green energy transmission and distribution.

Both AGEL and AESL aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Investec bets on Adani Green, initiates with 'Buy'; sees 31% upside

Adani Power, Adani Green rise upto 8% on power supply deal with Maha Discom

Adani firms to sign 6.6 Gw power supply pact with Maharashtra discom

Adani Green redeems $750 mn bonds eight months ahead of redemption date

Renewables expansion threatened by poor weather data: Industry leaders

Topics :Adani Green Energy

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News