Adani Energy Solutions, Green Energy join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions have joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was established at COP28 with the adoption of the UAE Declaration of Action. The alliance unites leading global utilities and power companies to spearhead the development of grids that are ready for renewable energy, promoting clean energy solutions and advancing electrification efforts.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) have become the first in their respective segments in India to join this global alliance, the statement said.