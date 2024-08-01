Money paid to BCCI is 'clean money', Riju Raveendran tells NCLAT

Riju Raveendran, brother of Byju's founder, told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the money paid to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is 'clean money' and is not part of the $533 million of 'tainted money' as alleged by the lenders.

US-based lenders had a day earlier flagged the possibility of the transaction being funded with stolen money.

The court has also deferred the formation of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) till August 2 to ensure that the interests of all parties are safeguarded.

Representing Riju Raveendran, Senior Advocate Puneet Bali said the money paid was from the sale of his Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd (TLPL) shares between 2015 and 2022.

TLPL is the parent company of Byju's.

Reading out the affidavit, he said that Riju, by the sale and gains on his share of shares, between May 2015 and January 2022, had accumulated almost Rs 3,600 crore. "Out of this, Rs 1,040 crore was paid as income tax. The remaining Rs 2,600 crore was infused back into TLBL to ensure it continues as a going concern. Paying salaries to its 7,000 employees, which has 150 million students worldwide. The amount with Riju was used to pay the first tranche of settlement amount as Rs 50 crore to BCCI on June 30, 2024. From liquidation of Riju's personal assets in India, he used to pay the balance amount," Bali said.

"Approximately Rs 1,040 crore was paid as income tax. The Income Tax Returns have been attached....Nothing to do with $533 million. Absolutely clean money. Tax-paid money," he told the court.

The affidavit also said Riju has not acted in contravention of the orders of the Delaware court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for BCCI, told the court that it is very clear as per the affidavit filed that the amount paid to them is generated in India. "As we have said earlier, BCCI won't accept tainted money. He (Riju) has disclosed his source. If he is giving us nothing, there can be some suspicion but it's not (in this case)."

He also said that he was not interested in the action that the US lenders wanted to take, saying that the money paid to them was their only concern.

The US lenders, represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, however, objected to the affidavit saying the 'maths did not add up'.

“We are left with nothing, these two Raveendrans have voluntarily gone for insolvency in the US. There is nothing on record to show that they have any money. It can't be that there (US) you are a defaulter and here you come to India and say I'll pay.”

He also accused Byju and Riju Raveendran of being fugitives as they do not live in India anymore. “He is a fugitive, there is ED investigation and lookout circular against him. He will not pay salaries, PF or rents but he wants a stamp of approval from a tribunal for settlement."

Rohatgi said the Raveendran brothers are trying to delay the company's insolvency resolution process for six months to deteriorate the value of the company.

A suspended director of the troubled Indian educational tech firm Byju’s must pay Rs 8.37 lakh a day until he helps locate Rs 4,460 crore that his company is accused of hiding from US lenders, a judge said Wednesday, as reported by Bloomberg.

The bankruptcy court in India had recently admitted an insolvency petition against Byju’s by the BCCI over dues amounting to Rs 158 crore.

The edtech company had then approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and said that Riju Raveendran would settle the dues.

The Indian cricket body informed the Chennai Bench of the NCLAT earlier that it had arrived at a settlement with Byju's about the payment of Rs 158.9 crore in dues that the edtech firm owed to the cricket body. These dues are related to cricket jersey sponsorship deals.

The NCLAT was told that Riju Raveendran, the brother of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran, had paid BCCI Rs 50 crore on Tuesday. The appellate tribunal was also told that Rs 25 crore would be paid by Friday (August 2) and the remaining amount by August 9.