Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor's sales grow by 9% to 354,140 units in July, EV sales up 61%

TVS Motor's sales grow by 9% to 354,140 units in July, EV sales up 61%

Total two-wheelers sales were at 3,39,676 units during the month under review against 3,12,307 units in July 2023, a growth of 9 per cent, TVS Motor Co said in a statement

TVS logo, TVS, TVS Motors
Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 8 per cent to 2,54,250 units in July over 2,35,230 units in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in total sales at 3,54,140 units in July as compared to 3,25,977 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 3,39,676 units during the month under review against 3,12,307 units in July 2023, a growth of 9 per cent, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 8 per cent to 2,54,250 units in July over 2,35,230 units in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Co said its motorcycle sales in July registered a growth of 5 per cent at 1,61,074 units as compared to 1,53,942 units in the same month last year. Scooter sales grew 15 per cent to 1,39,995 units in July 2024 from 1,21,941 units in July 2023.

Electric vehicle sales rose 61 per cent to 21,442 units last month against 13,306 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales increased 6 per cent to 14,464 units in July 2024 from 13,670 units in the same month last year.

Last month, the company said, its total exports climbed 9 per cent to 97,589 units as against 89,213 units in July 2023.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Here's why Honda is losing the electric two-wheeler race in Indian market

Stocks to watch, July 18: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTIM, Asian Paints, Paytm

TVS to invest 200 mn pounds in Norton Motorcycles; India launch on plan

Affordable models take Bajaj, TVS closer to Ola Electric in e2W market

TVS Motor unveils Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, priced at Rs 128,000

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor salesCar sales

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story