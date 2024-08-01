TVS Motor's sales grow by 9% to 354,140 units in July, EV sales up 61%

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in total sales at 3,54,140 units in July as compared to 3,25,977 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales were at 3,39,676 units during the month under review against 3,12,307 units in July 2023, a growth of 9 per cent, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 8 per cent to 2,54,250 units in July over 2,35,230 units in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Co said its motorcycle sales in July registered a growth of 5 per cent at 1,61,074 units as compared to 1,53,942 units in the same month last year. Scooter sales grew 15 per cent to 1,39,995 units in July 2024 from 1,21,941 units in July 2023.