Adani Enterprises board approves demerger of food and FMCG business

The boards of directors of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, and Adani Wilmar, a food company, today approved the scheme of arrangement under which AEL will transfer its 43.94 per cent stake held in Adani Wilmar to its own shareholders. With this, the existing shareholders of Adani Enterprises will hold shares directly in Adani Wilmar. Post demerger, AEL shareholders will receive 251 shares of AWL for every 500 shares of AEL or in that ratio.

In a notice to the stock exchange, Adani Enterprises said it continues to incubate new businesses and create sustainable and long-term value for its stakeholders. "Over the years, we have a track record of successfully incubating businesses across various sectors which are currently leading players in their respective sectors and delivering substantial returns to their shareholders. In line with this, the Board of Directors of AEL have approved the demerger of the food FMCG business of AEL to Adani Wilmar along with AEL’s strategic investment in Adani Commodities LLP. The food FMCG business has become self-sustained, performing well, and poised for further growth under AWL. For AEL, this arrangement will not only unlock the value for shareholders but also allow focused strategy for sustainable growth in its incubating businesses," it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This demerger is in line with AEL’s incubation strategy which includes demerging the business once it is self-sustained and properly established. In the past, AEL has demerged businesses including Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions (Adani Transmission earlier), etc., once they became self-sustaining,” a group source said.

No cash consideration is payable under the proposed scheme.

The turnover of the demerged undertaking, i.e. the Food FMCG Business of the demerged Company as on March 31 was nil, it said.

The company also said that each of the varied businesses carried on by the demerged company, either by itself or through its subsidiaries or associate companies, including the Food FMCG Business, have significant potential for growth and profitability.

“The Food FMCG Business and the other businesses of the demerged Company are capable of attracting a different set of investors, strategic partners, lenders, and other stakeholders,” AWL said in its filing. “There are also differences in the manner in which the Food FMCG Business and other businesses of the demerged Company are required to be handled and managed,” the filing added.

More From This Section

The company also said that the segregation will increase the focus of the management in the Food FMCG Business and other businesses, facilitating the management to efficiently exploit opportunities for each of the said businesses and will also provide scope for independent collaboration and expansion.

Adani Wilmar shares closed at Rs 348.80 per share, up 0.19 per cent on NSE, while Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 3,225.10 per share, up 1.76 per cent.