More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys has let go of 240 trainees, who failed internal assessment, in the second round of the company’s performance-related layoffs in two months, according to emails sent by the company.

The first round of terminations happened in February when the company let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds.

However, Infosys is offering generic training courses with NIIT and UpGrad, which is being paid by the company. These courses will also be offered to the trainees who were asked to go in round one. Infosys will also give one month of pay, accommodation and travel allowance.

“Further to assessment of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that, you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training programme’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts,” an email sent by Infosys to the trainees said.

“We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys-sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry. On successful completion of training, you may also apply to available opportunities in Infosys BPM Limited. However, if you wish to continue honing your IT skills, you also have an option to choose an Infosys sponsored external training programme on Information Technology fundamentals to further support your IT career journey,” it added.

The trainees impacted were hired in 2022, and were onboarded in October 2024. Infosys in FY25 hired a total of 15,000 trainees.

Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate NITES has submitted second complaint with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship against illegal and unethical layoffs of around 370 trainees by Infosys.

“Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) strongly condemns the unlawful and unethical actions of Infosys Ltd., which has once again proceeded to terminate 370 apprentices enrolled under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by coercing them into signing “mutual separation” agreements. These actions have been carried out without any legal justification, prior notice, or adherence to due process, and in complete defiance of the authority of the Government of India,” said the statement from NITES.