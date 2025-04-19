Home / Companies / News / More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

The first round of terminations happened in February when the company let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds

Infosys
The trainees impacted were hired in 2022, and were onboarded in October 2024. Infosys in FY25 hired a total of 15,000 trainees. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys has let go of 240 trainees, who failed internal assessment, in the second round of the company’s performance-related layoffs in two months, according to emails sent by the company.
 
The first round of terminations happened in February when the company let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds.
 
However, Infosys is offering generic training courses with NIIT and UpGrad, which is being paid by the company. These courses will also be offered to the trainees who were asked to go in round one. Infosys will also give one month of pay, accommodation and travel allowance.
 
“Further to assessment of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that, you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training programme’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts,” an email sent by Infosys to the trainees said.
 
“We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys-sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry. On successful completion of training, you may also apply to available opportunities in Infosys BPM Limited. However, if you wish to continue honing your IT skills, you also have an option to choose an Infosys sponsored external training programme on Information Technology fundamentals to further support your IT career journey,” it added.
 
The trainees impacted were hired in 2022, and were onboarded in October 2024. Infosys in FY25 hired a total of 15,000 trainees. 

Also Read

Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

Infosys lays off 240 trainees who failed to clear training programme

Infosys Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% to ₹7,033 crore

IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26

Infosys Q4 net profit drops 12% to ₹7,033 crore; revenue rises 7.9%

 
Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate NITES has submitted second complaint with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship against illegal and unethical layoffs of around 370 trainees by Infosys. 
 
“Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) strongly condemns the unlawful and unethical actions of Infosys Ltd., which has once again proceeded to terminate 370 apprentices enrolled under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by coercing them into signing “mutual separation” agreements. These actions have been carried out without any legal justification, prior notice, or adherence to due process, and in complete defiance of the authority of the Government of India,” said the statement from NITES.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla owner files class-action suit over warranty-voiding odometers

Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Premium

From 96% holding to a sliver: How Gensol promoters made swift exit

Premium

BluSmart drivers stare at dead end as payments stall, future unclear

Premium

Sebi investigation into BluSmart likely to slow Uber's EV push in India

Topics :Infosys Infosys layoffslayoff

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story