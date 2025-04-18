From 96% to almost nothing: How Gensol's promoter holding vanished

When Gensol Engineering debuted on the public markets via its SME IPO in September 2019, its promoters held a 96 per cent stake. That figure has today plummeted to a sliver. According to a damning order by the markets regulator, this dramatic decline wasn’t organic: It was engineered through a web of deceit involving false disclosures, sham trades, and misappropriated funds. The end result? A near-total promoter exit, leaving unsuspecting investors holding the bag.

Gensol's Rs 18 crore IPO (Initial Public Offering) saw modest interest, being subscribed only 1.3 times with bids totalling Rs 23 crore. Post-listing, promoter shareholding dropped to 70.72 per cent. In July 2023, the company's stock was migrated to the mainboard, granting it access to a broader and more liquid investor base.

Ahead of the migration in June 2023, promoter ownership further declined to 64.67 per cent. At the time, there were fewer than 2,700 individual shareholders, collectively holding 24.85 per cent of the company. The total number of public shareholders stood below 3,000. Despite the fact that promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi — brothers hailed as leading figures in the clean tech startup ecosystem — were involved in orchestrating a fraud, the number of public shareholders surged to nearly 110,000. Public shareholding rose to around 65 per cent, while promoter ownership fell to approximately 35 per cent. According to the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), promoter holding may have decreased even further to “negligible” levels, as lenders such as Ireda have been selling off shares pledged by promoters as loan collateral.

“We have been informed by Ireda vide email dated April 11, 2025 that promoters have created pledges for 75.74 lakh shares of Gensol. Further, the latest pledge invocation data available on the BSE website, indicates that more pledges have been invoked during this month. This would lead to the possible conclusion that promoter shareholding in Gensol would become even lower, may be negligible, if Ireda were to invoke the pledge created by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi,” said the Sebi order. The order also alleges that the brothers made several false disclosures to stock exchanges with an intention of propping up investor sentiment towards the stock.

For instance: on January 28, 2025, Gensol disclosed that it had received pre-orders for 30,000 electric vehicles (EV). Following the disclosure, the company’s stock price jumped by 15 per cent in two days. However, upon review, these were found to be non-binding memoranda of understanding with just nine entities for 29,000 vehicles, lacking details such as pricing or delivery timelines. A visit by exchange officials to Gensol’s manufacturing plant at Pune showed the presence of only two or three labourers. Further, the electricity bill for an intensive job like making EVs was less than Rs 1.6 lakh for the month of December 2024. “It can be inferred that there has been no manufacturing activity at the plant site which is on a leased property,” said Sebi.

On January 16, Gensol announced a strategic tie-up with Refex Green Mobility for the transfer of 2,997 EVs, with Refex assuming Gensol’s Rs 315 crore loan. However, this deal was later withdrawn on March 28, 2025. Additionally, on February 25, Gensol disclosed a non-binding term sheet for a Rs 350 crore strategic transaction involving the sale of its U.S. subsidiary, Scorpius Trackers Inc, incorporated just months earlier in July 2024. When Sebi sought the basis for this valuation, Gensol failed to provide any justification. The stock price had again rallied ahead of the strategic sale announcement. The Sebi order also highlights that Wellray Solar Industries, a related entity of Gensol, actively traded in Gensol’s shares and earned significant profits. The Singh brothers, who were also directors of Wellray, held its entire shareholding until April 2020, after which it was transferred to Lalit Solanki, Gensol’s former regulatory affairs manager (until December 2018).

Wellray had invested in Gensol and was listed as a public shareholder. Over the years, there were multiple financial transactions between Gensol and Wellray, ostensibly to inflate Gensol’s revenues. Sebi’s investigation allegedly found that a large portion of the funds exchanged between the two entities did not align with actual commercial activity. To disguise its trading in Gensol shares, Wellray also made minor investments in other companies like Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, and Reliance Infrastructure. However, from April 2022 to December 2024, nearly 99 per cent of Wellray’s total trading value was concentrated in Gensol Engineering’s shares. According to Sebi, Gensol and its promoters — or related entities — had financed Wellray to trade in Gensol’s shares, violating Section 67 of the Companies Act, 2013. The order also noted that Wellray earned substantial profits from these trades.