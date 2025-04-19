Home / Companies / News / Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24

fund, revenue
Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Local search engine Just Dial has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in FY25 to Rs 584.2 crore.

For the January-March quarter of FY25, Just Dial logged a profit of Rs 157.6 crore.

Revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24.

Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In Q4 specifically, growth was driven by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets, a company statement said.

Quarterly unique visitors on the platform reached 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth, while total business listings stood at 48.8 million at the end of FY25.

Also Read

Q4 results today: Just Dial and Network18 among 12 post results on Apr 18

Just Dial shares sink 9% after posting Q3 results; check details here

Just Dial Q3 results: Net profit up 43% to Rs 131 cr, revenue up 8.4%

India's 1st prototype fast-breeder reactor to be commissioned by Sept 2026

Supreme Court blocks, for now, new deportations under 18th century law

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement.

"With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth.

"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Justdial, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

From 96% holding to a sliver: How Gensol promoters made swift exit

Premium

BluSmart drivers stare at dead end as payments stall, future unclear

Premium

Sebi investigation into BluSmart likely to slow Uber's EV push in India

Aster DM Healthcare gets CCI go-ahead for merger with Quality Care India

Crisil Ratings downgrades United India Insurance rating from AA to AA-

Topics :Just DialQ4 Resultstelecom operators revenue

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story