Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

Local search engine Just Dial has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in FY25 to Rs 584.2 crore.
For the January-March quarter of FY25, Just Dial logged a profit of Rs 157.6 crore.
Revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24.
Revenue in Q4 came in at Rs 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
In Q4 specifically, growth was driven by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets, a company statement said.
Quarterly unique visitors on the platform reached 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth, while total business listings stood at 48.8 million at the end of FY25.
"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement.
"With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth.
"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Justdial, said.
