Home / Companies / News / Mphasis acquires Salesforce service partner Silverline for over $132 mn

Mphasis acquires Salesforce service partner Silverline for over $132 mn

Mphasis says the deal is part of its plan to prepare for future applied technology and predict trends

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mphasis, the India-based information technology (IT) solutions provider, said on Friday it has acquired Silverline, a New York-based digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce service partner, for $132.5 million.

Silverline will give Mphasis expertise in Salesforce and industries that include financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and media and entertainment, said a statement.
 
The Silverline acquisition is part of Mphasis's plan to prepare for the future applied technology and predict trends.

Silverline, which was established in 2009, has more than 400 specialists around the world. The company had a turnover of $54.5 million (CY20), $60.8 million (CY21) and $75.8 million (CY22).

"The acquisition will complement our key strategic initiative of driving the intersection across Customer Experience (CX) transformation, contact centre modernisation and conversational artificial intelligence-enabled automation,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Mphasis.

“By leveraging the combined power of our organisations, we will build compelling digital experiences for our clients, offer exciting growth opportunities for our people, and drive data and AI-led innovation as the Salesforce ecosystem continues to grow,” said Gireesh Sonnad, Silverline’s CEO.

"We are excited by the powerful combination of Mphasis and Silverline and by the continued investment in the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Silverline has been a trusted partner for nearly 15 years, driving continuous innovation and value to Salesforce customers through the entire Customer 360 platform," said Brian Millham, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce. "With the added expertise and scale of Mphasis helping to broaden Silverline's reach, we are excited to empower even more amazing customer experiences together."

Also Read

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

I see generative AI as a helper, regulation is needed: Salesforce India CEO

India Inc is excited about generative AI, says Salesforce India CEO

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

Infy, TechM: Nifty IT index scales 4-month high, sets eye on 52-week peak

Puma signs Shami as its brand ambassador, launches new spikes for pacers

Indian patent office to hire 900 people to enhance manpower: DPIIT secy

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in exchange for 50% stake in JV with NTPC

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Wadias likely to leave Go First, show no intent to bid for grounded airline

Topics :IT sectorMphasisTech sector

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story