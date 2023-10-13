Home / Companies / News / Indian patent office to hire 900 people to enhance manpower: DPIIT secy

Indian patent office to hire 900 people to enhance manpower: DPIIT secy

Singh said that patent filing has increased by ten times and trademark application filing by six times since 2016

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian patent office (IPO) will be hiring 900 more people with a view to enhance manpower for processing the increasing number of intellectual property applications, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that patent filing has increased by ten times and trademark application filing by six times since 2016.

"We are trying to strengthen the capacity of our IPO to process these proliferation of applications. We are going to add 900 new positions for which recruitment is already underway in our patent office," Singh said at the national intellectual property conference.

He also said that steps taken by the government has helped India improve its global innovation index rankings.

India retained its 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 rankings, according to a report by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization.

Though the ranking is improving, "We have a long way to go", he said.

Also Read

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

iPhone maker trying to get IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Protection of intellectual property rights: US retains India on watchlist

Centre tells SC that consultation on re-examining sedition law on last leg

Railway Board examining demand for giving one-time option to women

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in exchange for 50% stake in JV with NTPC

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Wadias likely to leave Go First, show no intent to bid for grounded airline

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal

MO Alternates, Temasek, Paragon to invest Rs 800 crore in Niva Bupa

Topics :DPIITJobs in IndiajobsHiring

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story