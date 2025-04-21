Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Finance board approves interim dividend of Rs 26 per share

Muthoot Finance board approves interim dividend of Rs 26 per share

Besides, it recommended for approval of the shareholders, an increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors for an amount up to Rs 2 lakh crore, it added

Muthoot Finance
The board also approved the appointment of George Joseph as an independent Director of the company. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share ahead of their quarterly numbers for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The board on Monday considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share or 260 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing. 

Besides, it recommended for approval of the shareholders, an increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors for an amount up to Rs 2 lakh crore, it added.

The board also approved the appointment of George Joseph as an independent Director of the company.

The proposals are subject to shareholders' approval, it added. 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

