Google pays Rs 20.24 crore in Android TV case settlement with CCI

Google has settled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) a case related to alleged unfair business practices in the Android TV segment and paid a settlement amount of Rs 20.24 crore to the regulator.

This is the first case to be settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023.

After receiving a complaint, CCI had ordered a detailed probe in 2021.

Later, Google proposed to settle the case and CCI considered the settlement proposal and observed that under the "New India Agreement", Google will provide a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby, removing the requirement to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions, a release said on Monday.

"Additionally, by waiving the need for valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA)," CCI said in the release.

OEMs refer to original equipment manufacturers.

The regulator said it has accepted the settlement proposal.