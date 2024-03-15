Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Microfin announces foray in Telangana with 4 branches in 1st phase

Muthoot Microfin announces foray in Telangana with 4 branches in 1st phase

These branches will serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services, the company said in a release

Muthoot Microfin COO Udeesh Ullas inaugurating one of the branches in Telangana | Image: x @MuthootMicrofin
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Muthoot Microfin on Friday announced foray in Telangana and will inaugurate four branches in the state during March in the first phase of expansion.

These branches will serve locations including Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda and Parakala, enhancing accessibility to financial services, the company said in a release.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Subsequently, Muthoot Microfin plans to further establish branches in Andhra Pradesh by June 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing financial inclusion in the two states.

"In line with our growth strategy of increasing our distribution network and acquiring new customers, we will further expand our operations in Telangana. Soon, we will be entering Andhra Pradesh as well," said Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin.

Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue). It provides financial assistance through micro loans such as income generating loans to women engaged in small businesses.

The company has 3.28 million active customers served through 1,424 branches spread across 18 states and 346 districts.

 


 

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

SBI buys Rs 200 cr worth non-convertible debentures of Muthoot Fincorp

Muthoot Microfin lists at 5% per cent discount against issue price

Major Gold financer Muthoot Fincorp launches Rs 300-cr NCDs issue

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Govt nod for 17% wage hike for Life Insurance Corporation employees

Thermax plans commercial-scale trial on high-ash coal gasification project

Paytm Payments Bank releases FAQs on refund, closing FASTag accounts

Qatar Airways plans 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus; eyes expansion

Accept new pay structure by EOD: Vistara gives ultimatum to pilots

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Muthoot Microfin IPOTelanganaMuthoot Pappachan GroupAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story